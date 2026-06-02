Overland Park residents react to Mayor Curt Skoog running for 2026 Kansas governor

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The mayor of Overland Park, Kansas, made a last-minute entry into the Kansas Governor's race on Monday morning.

Mayor Curt Skoog filed his campaign ticket in Topeka, going against nine other candidates in the August 2026 primary, including several from Johnson County.

Kansas has not elected a governor from Johnson County in nearly 50 years*. People who live in the county, politics aside, tell KSHB 41's Johnson County reporter, Isabella Ledonne, they are excited to see their community represented in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Skoog threw his hat in the ring just hours before the filing deadline as one of the three democratic candidates. Six candidates are running on the republican ticket.

"As mayor, it is my job to make sure our city is focused on the things that matter most to our neighbors," Skoog said. "I believe that's how government should work."

Out at the Overland Park splash pad, education and affordability rank high on neighbors' list of priorities.

"Keeping things from getting too pricey," Elvia Harrington said.

"Covering all the bases of what the state represents, not forgetting farmland and what it takes to be an agricultural state," Wesley Moore said.

"I think there's a lot that somebody could do coming from an area like [Johnson County]," Kelly Cook said.

Cook is a lifelong resident of Overland Park and takes pride in her community. She also takes pride in the several gubernatorial candidates who call JoCo home.

"I think that's a good thing because we have a lot of good values," Cook said. "I think a lot of the stuff for this little area I'd like to see spread into some other areas."

Skoog's platform focuses on electing a candidate in local government, not the legislature.

"We build consensus and community," Skoog said. "We don't have time to be divisive."

JoCo neighbors hope the next state governor brings more of that unity at a time when there's a lot dividing the state.

"Everybody has been at such odds with the other parties," Cook said. "I just want to see everybody realize that there's got to be better. Everybody's got to do better."

The Kansas Secretary of State will release the final list of candidates on June 15.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates



Ethan Corson, current state senator representing Fairway

Cindy Holscher, current state senator representing Overland Park

Curt Skoog, current Overland Park mayor

Republican gubernatorial candidates



Ty Masterson, current state senate president representing Andover

Charlotte O’Hara, former Johnson County commissioner

Nick Reinecker, a self-proclaimed “underdog”

Stacy Rogers, Wichita-based political newcomer

Philip Sarnecki, businessman from Bucyrus

Vicki Schmidt, current state insurance commissioner

Scott Schwab, current secretary of state

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