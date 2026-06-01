We know who’s running for office in Kansas as candidate filing period ends Monday

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie.
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The deadline to file for office in Kansas this year was noon on Monday. The biggest name to enter the race for governor was Curt Skoog, the current mayor of Overland Park.
He is running as a Democrat, having switched his political affiliation from Republican in 2022.
“The party has changed dramatically. My values did not adjust to what the Republican Party has become today,” Skoog said.
He’s running on the motto that Kansas needs a mayor, a clear shot at Ethan Corson and Cindy Holscher, two state senators in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
On the Republican side, Ty Masterson announced his running mate Monday. He’s the frontrunner after receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump last week.
Masterson picked State Sen. Jeff Klemp, of Leavenworth, as his lieutenant governor pick.
"I want somebody operations and functional on day one. We don't have time for on-the-job training,” Masterson explained.
Property tax reform could be the deciding factor for voters in 2026. This year marked the third without any significant property tax reform from the state legislature.
Businessman Philip Sarnecki filed as a Republican candidate Monday, saying he’d model his property tax reform plan after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ in Florida.
“I love the plan Ron DeSantis has come out with in Florida,” Sarnecki said. “There’s no property tax up to a $250,000 home.”
Skoog highlighted that Overland Park has the lowest property tax rate in the state.
Key dates
- June 15: Secretary of state will release final list of candidates
- July 14: Voter registration deadline
- July 15: Advanced voting begins
- Aug. 4: Primary election
Democratic gubernatorial candidates
- Ethan Corson, current state senator representing Fairway
- Cindy Holscher, current state senator representing Overland Park
- Curt Skoog, current Overland Park mayor
Republican gubernatorial candidates
- Ty Masterson, current state senate president representing Andover
- Charlotte O’Hara, former Johnson County commissioner
- Nick Reinecker, a self-proclaimed “underdog”
- Stacy Rogers, Wichita-based political newcomer
- Philip Sarnecki, businessman from Bucyrus
- Vicki Schmidt, current state insurance commissioner
- Scott Schwab, current secretary of state
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