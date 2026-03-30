Shawnee proposes TIF district to help businesses near Midland Drive, I-435 impacted by construction

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Businesses in Shawnee’s Midland Entertainment District could soon see relief after nearly two years of on-and-off construction projects on Midland Drive and I-435.

Shawnee proposes TIF district to help businesses impacted by construction

The city is proposing a Tax Increment Financing district (TIF) to boost businesses in the area. City Manager Paul Kramer said a TIF would help with investments in development in the district using revenue generated by it, without creating additional sales taxes on businesses.

The process will start with a public hearing at the May 11th City Council meeting.

The construction has businesses like Station 3 Coffee on Midland Drive caught in the middle. Owner Courtney Nelson and manager Betsy Merckens said they have increased signage and communication to help people get to them.

"I hope they move fast to get it done," Nelson said.

"I have every day customers coming in saying, we're just, we're here to support you. We had to get here this week," Merckens said.

Midland Discount Liquor manager Duncan Kaminski said a step like the proposed TIF is encouraging.

"Without a doubt, it cut into our business," Kaminski said. "This is the third, fourth time in the last year plus that we've talked about this. And it's nice to finally be heard."

Back at Station 3 Coffee, Nelson sees the need for these projects.

"My husband and I have lived here for 30 years, so we've seen the growth," Nelson said. "When it's finished, it's going to be really nice, but just a little painful getting there."

The full statement from Shawnee City Manager Paul Kramer reads:

"This location is a proven driver of bringing residents and visitors together to eat, stay, and be entertained in Shawnee. While the area remains a popular destination, thanks to the businesses located there, the infrastructure needs upgrading, the layout would benefit from modernization, and we have an opportunity to better leverage the traffic counts and visibility by expanding the range of offerings.

"Various stakeholders have been discussing ways to enhance or redevelop the area for years. The recent emphasis on making this a priority is driven in part by the City’s planned investment in the Midland Drive project, along with the relationships we’ve built with business owners during the two I-435 bridge projects over the past two years. This alignment makes now an opportune time to take steps toward meaningful change.

Our goal is for this district to remain a place where people want to gather for the next 30 years. We want to build on the strong base of existing businesses while strategically expanding what the area offers. Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a tool that allows investment in new development or redevelopment using the value created by the project, without imposing additional sales tax on existing businesses. This approach enables the entire area to benefit, without requiring all businesses to directly participate."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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