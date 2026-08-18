Starfish Project's future in Olathe hinges on City Council vote Tuesday night

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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The Olathe City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether the Starfish Project can move into a proposed permanent location off 135th Street and Brougham.

Starfish Project's future in Olathe hinges on City Council vote tonight

The Starfish Project helps local families by providing free groceries, clothes and other basic essentials. The organization has been searching for a permanent home since February, when it was forced to leave its original building after Olathe approved the Interstate 35 and Santa Fe project. The nonprofit has not found success in any of its temporary locations since.

The organization says it needs a standalone building with plenty of parking, a loading dock and at least 10,000 to 15,000 square feet. They found that in the proposed building, which sits near the Briarwood neighborhood of Olathe. Some residents there have raised concerns about traffic, property values and homelessness.

"I think that it has the potential to bring down our property values, and I don't want to deal with homeless situations every day," said Glena Fletcher, who lives in the neighborhood.

KSHB 41

Some volunteers disagree.

"I don't think that us coming in would make a bigger difference," said Delia Maggio, volunteer.

Joni Moreland, president and co-founder of the Starfish Project Foundation, said the stakes are high for the families the nonprofit serves.

KSHB 41 Joni Moreland

"If we don't get that, so many families in our community are going to suffer," Moreland said.

The Olathe City Council is taking up the nonprofit's permit request Tuesday after it failed to receive approval from the planning commission. The measure requires a supermajority of six votes to pass.

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