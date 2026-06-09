KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Staff wearing Team England shirts were spotted unloading at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village Tuesday as the team is days away from settling into what will be their home base during the World Cup.

Team England is expected to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday.

Team England is days away from arriving at Prairie Village hotel ahead of World Cup stay

Walking around Meadowbrook Park, signs welcoming Team England are hard to miss. The excitement extends beyond the park, welcoming the team on nearly every corner throughout Prairie Village.

Team England will base itself at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village during their World Cup stay. Prairie Village police said portions of the trail near the hotel, along with the Market and Verbena next door, will be closed.

One person who noticed the signs was Annabel Drew, who is visiting the U.S. from Plymouth, England, and working at a summer camp.

"Back home, everyone is so excited. They're like, I can't believe you're actually going to be near them," Drew said. "I know a lot of people are trying to come out as well, not even just to see the football, just to get the atmosphere. You know, it's a big thing."

When asked what she would recommend to loved ones who visit, Drew's answer was easy.

"Oh, the BBQ. The BBQ is a big thing over here," Drew said.

For Drew, the moment carries a personal significance: welcoming her home team.

"I think it's kind of crazy that this ends up being my home base in a way," Drew said.

Others in the community shared their own connections to the team's arrival. Victoria Rimes, who frequents Meadowbrook Park, noted her husband is from England. Megan Meyer, a soccer fan and former player, also expressed excitement about the team's presence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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