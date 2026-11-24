OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Kansas City Current fans are turning their championship pride into something they can wear, and Rally House stores are working to keep up with the demand.

I went to the Oak Park Rally House to see what they had to support the new champions, and staff told me they were sold out of everything they pre-printed before the match.

It's a tradition for Rally House stores to open the night of championship games, and Saturday was no different. The Montana Swager, the store manager, told me people came straight from watch parties to get their hands on championship gear that night.

KSHB Montana Swager

“Lots of people came in that night to buy their championship gear, so it was really exciting to get to celebrate that with the community at the same time that they're celebrating it,” said Swager.

I also spoke to a fan who sadly came too late. He doesn’t think it's just longtime fans who want to show their support, but that. the Current's success is bringing more people to women's soccer.

KSHB Kenneth Malinowski

“Winning is contagious, so what can you say? You know, I was kind of a soft weathered fan until I kind of caught on this year, but now I'm totally sold on it. People will be breaking on over and tuning in, so I think it's a great thing,” said Kenneth Malinowski, a KC Current fan.

Malinowski is clearly not alone. Rally House told me stores should be getting more championship merchandise this week for anyone looking for more teal and red.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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