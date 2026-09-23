Fort Scott Community College to close Paola campus in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Fort Scott Community College plans to close its Miami County Campus (MCC) in Paola, Kansas, after the new year.

Starting in January 2027, the institution plans to “shift instruction” at the campus.

KSHB 41’s Ryan Gamboa asked for clarification, and the school confirmed the Paola location will close.

“College leaders said the cost of operating the Paola building, combined with changes in how students take classes, prompted the plan,” an FSCC spokesperson shared with Gamboa.

The spokesperson also said the vice president of academic affairs and enrollment management has met with the campus welding instructor and campus dean to “discuss the transition.”

“Students will be given information about courses available at participating school districts,” FSCC said. “Welding students may be able to take classes at FSCC’s Pleasanton or Fort Scott locations.”

Area schools with proper enrollment could potentially support welding classes, the college said.

Historically, MCC has offered two-year associate degrees in science, arts, general studies, environmental water technology, welding, nurse aide and more.

Once the Miami County location closes, FSCC still plans to operate at Prairie View, Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg high schools, as well as online and other campuses.

The main FSCC campus is located at 2108 South Horton, Fort Scott, Kansas.

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