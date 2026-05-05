KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A water emergency in Louisburg, Kansas, was downgraded to a water watch Tuesday afternoon. Still, the city urged residents to conserve water.

People are allowed to use water but are urged not to use any outside to wash cars or run sprinklers.

Louisburg water emergency downgraded to watch as city urges residents to conserve

The city issued a water emergency on Monday after a malfunction at Marais Des Cygnes Public Utility Authority left the city relying solely on its water towers.

"The water treatment facility where we purchase our water from had a malfunction with their clarifiers, so they were unable to send us water. So we have water in our towers, but that's all we have right now," said Jessica McGowin, utility clerk.

KSHB 41 Jessica McGowin

Schools and many businesses closed Tuesday as a result of the emergency. Dollar General and Price Chopper saw heavier-than-usual traffic as residents stocked up on bottled water.

For residents like Jaci Knop, the impact was immediate and personal.

"I can't take a shower, can't do laundry, can't wash dishes," Knop said.

KSHB 41 Jaci Knop

Knop also noted the broader effect on the community.

"It's affecting some of the restaurants that are nearby and nearby my office," Knop said. "Usually it's a busy time, it's lunch time, and there's nobody there."

Paul Scruggs, owner of The Go To restaurant, made the call to close for the day.

"We made the decision, called our employees this morning," Scruggs said. "Just the fact we need water. I mean, we're a restaurant."

KSHB 41 Lauren Schwentker, Paul Scruggs

Scruggs said the closure cost him around $500 in lost profit. He acknowledged the decision was straightforward, even if the timing was fortunate.

"It just wasn't reasonable or logical that we open up," Scruggs said. "And thank God it wasn't a Friday or Saturday."

Tuesday's closure was not the first disruption for Scruggs in recent weeks. He said he also closed early on another occasion due to severe weather.

kshb Louisburg water emergency downgraded to watch as city urges residents to conserve

"With the weather and the tornado, we decided to close early, mainly based on safety," Scruggs said.

Despite the string of setbacks, Scruggs said he is trying to keep positive.

"You want to start to hold somebody accountable, but sometimes things just happen," Scruggs said.

kshb Louisburg water emergency downgraded to watch as city urges residents to conserve

Crews will continue working on the problem. The city said water towers should be full by Wednesday.

The city also said every business can open except bulk water stations and car washes; schools, daycares and businesses will be open.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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