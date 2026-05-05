Louisburg City Council downgrades water emergency to water watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Louisburg City Council took action Tuesday afternoon to downgrade a water emergency to a water watch.

An emergency council meeting was called Tuesday after members passed a resolution Monday night declaring a Stage 3 water emergency due to an equipment failure at the Marais des Cygnes Water Treatment Plant, causing a water supply shortage.

Water treatment plant crews worked throughout the night, and a second specialty crew arrived Tuesday to assist with repairs, per the city.

During the emergency meeting, the city council said one clarifier was offline due to a malfunction. And while repairing that, a second went offline.

By 3 a.m., one was repaired and back in action, pushing some water back to Louisburg water towers, according to the council.

The council expects city towers should be full by Wednesday, though work will continue on the remaining clarifier.

During the water emergency, residents were asked to conserve water, forgoing showering, washing dishes, laundry, watering yards, etc.

Businesses were prohibited from using water, which caused USD 416 to cancel school on Tuesday.

Now that the situation has been downgraded to a watch, the city council said all businesses can open except the bulk water station and car washes.

The city plans to continue providing updates on its Facebook page and website.

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