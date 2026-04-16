Miami County car dealership fills pickup trucks with supplies for Hillsdale tornado victims

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Neighboring Miami County communities are seeking donations to help people impacted by tornado damage in Hillsdale, Kansas.

Victory Chevrolet and GMC in Paola-Osawatomie is hoping to fill GMC Canyon pick-ups with essentials for those impacted by the storms. The dealership is collecting water, food, diapers, household items, toiletries and anything else people are willing to donate.

Brian Luton/KSHB Daniel States

The donation drive is part of a partnership with Giving Hope, a nonprofit in Kansas City.

"Every car that we sell, we give some of that to the giving hope foundation to feed people, so we already feed hundreds of people every single week. So what we want to do is really bring that in here to some of our communities locally," Daniel States said. "Anytime devastation like this happens, we want to be there and want to give back, we sell cars but what we really do is feed people."

Brian Luton/KSHB A Miami County car dealership is looking to fill up as many pick-ups as possible to donate supplies to the Hillsdale, Kansas community impacted by a tornado.

The dealership staff hopes to collect as many truckloads as possible and deliver the supplies on Friday.

They are located at 32575 Old KC Road in Paola, Kansas. They will fill one truck or multiple, it depends on the amount of contributions from the community.

Brian Luton/KSHB Victory Chevrolet GMC Paola

"God forbid one of us in that situation and we’d want people to rally to us and we just try to put ourselves in their shoes and rally to people," States said. "Miami County, that’s our county, we service people there too and we just want to help out."

States added it was his staff who has deep ties to the community that pushed the initiative.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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