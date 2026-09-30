Spring Hill hosts pop-up events to get public input on comprehensive plan

SPRING HILL, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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The City of Spring Hill has started a series of pop-up events for community members to share input as city leaders work on updating the comprehensive plan.

RELATED | Spring Hill housing boom expected to increase population by 3,000, city OKs 1,800 new homes

The events began on Sept. 26, with a few more opportunities to get involved from Oct. 13-15.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB The City of Spring Hill, Kansas is hosting a series of pop-up events for the public to get involved and share input in its new comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan is the framework in which the city prioritizes growth and development over an extended period.

Spring Hill is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state of Kansas.

In an early 2025 report by KSHB 41 Miami County Reporter Ryan Gamboa, Spring Hill issued about 400 new building permits last year, and the market is offering a wide variety, including starter homes and above.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Spring Hill Housing Boom

The city told KSHB 41 back in May that over the past four to five years, they approved 1,800 new residential dwellings.

"In the next ten years, we will continue to see an increase in population. I think we could see another 2-3,000 residents in the next ten years," Mallon said in May. "It is a big number. We are punching way out of our weight class here with the number of building permits we’re having."

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Mike Mallon, Blue Springs Senior Director of City Development

Jake Booth and his family moved to Spring Hill back in 2021.

"In 2021, we were looking for a house in Northern Johnson County, Overland Park, Lenexa. We missed out on a few of them; houses were kind of going crazy then, way above asking price," Booth explained. "We were looking in the $420,000 to $440,000 range. Then it just kind of climbed as you put in a bid. Then it goes for 20, 30, $40,000 over the asking price."

Spring Hill was an option they could afford and took the plunge.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jake Booth

While housing is a major driver in the city's growth, economic development is also a major consideration in a new comprehensive plan. Spring Hill neighbors also pushed back against a data center proposal earlier this year and beat it. Miami County Reporter Ryan Gamboa covered the fight extensively and was the first to report on it.

RELATED | Spring Hill community beats back data center proposal, but says fight is far from over

City leaders hope the public will get involved and share their input and voice when it comes to what they want to see in their town.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Spring Hill data center opponents

“Over the last nine months, we’ve heard a strong desire from our community to plan thoughtfully for future growth and development,” Mayor Chad Young told KSHB 41 regarding the pop-up events. “While we’ve had an updated Comprehensive Plan in the works for a few years, the City Council made it a priority to listen to our residents and make sure their voices are part of the process. We need to hear from residents, business owners, and visitors alike. Their ideas and perspectives will help shape our community’s future.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Neighbors near a proposed industrial development rejoice in beating a data center development, but prepare for the next fight. They fear developers will look for another location in their community.

There are plenty of chances to get involved in the future of Spring Hill's growth. Some future pop-up events include:



Pop-Up at the Glow Run 5k + Faith & Blue Movie Night

Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 7-9 p.m. Life Spring Church, located at 206 N. Webster Street

Community Visioning Workshop and Open House

Tuesday, Oct. 13 through 15 Location is TBD



Jake Weller/KSHB Spring Hill housing boom brings massive growth and thousands of rooftops to the rural Johnson County community.

“We want the community to be involved in this process from start to finish,” Interim City Administrator Mike Mallon told KSHB 41. “We have many opportunities for people to share their feedback, including pop-ups, the Spring Hill Fall Festival, and an upcoming open house. We want to hear what people like about Spring Hill and what they want to see in the future. We look forward to hearing from our community as we plan for the years ahead.”

For the most up-to-date information regarding the remaining comprehensive plan pop-up events, click here.

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