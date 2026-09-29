Community raises $25K for Wyandotte County storm recovery, but hundreds of thousands more needed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A Kansas City, Kansas, homeowner expecting her first child is among thousands still dealing with the aftermath of an August storm that caused widespread power outages and extensive property damage across Wyandotte County.

Justice for Wyandotte, a community-based nonprofit, is directing $25,000 in community-raised storm funds toward immediate home repairs, partnering with CJR Builders and contractors like Geometric Roofing & Construction to maximize every dollar.

"I think because it wasn't a tornado, but it did tornado-like damage, it is not getting the level of attention and severity that maybe it would if it was an actual tornado," said Nikki Richardson, Justice for Wyandotte's executive director and co-founder.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Nikki Richardson, co-founder and executive director of Justice for Wyandotte

Richardson said many residents still cannot return home, and weeks of rain since the storm have created a new crisis.

"A lot of roofs didn't get tarped, and everybody probably has been experiencing the rain that we've been having over the last couple of weeks, so now people are experiencing black mold," Richardson said. "I think people think so much time has passed that the problem is over. People are very much still living in the reality of that day.”

The $25,000 will fund roof repairs, window repairs, siding fixes and other exterior work to prevent further deterioration. But Richardson said the money will not last long.

Community raises $25,000 for Wyandotte storm recovery, but hundreds of thousands more are needed

"This $25,000 is probably going to go by really fast," she said. "I mean, it is a drop in the bucket in comparison to the hundreds of thousands of dollars that we would really need to help folks."

IMR Homes, a local developer also working on storm recovery, estimates about 170 homes still need physical repairs — such as roofing, siding and windows.

Another 50 homes need electrical repairs, and if that work is not completed, those residents could lose power service through the KC Board of Public Utilities (BPU).

"We're trying to provide these things for free because they can't afford to do it on their own, with this being one of the poorest counties in the nation," said IMR Homes Head of Sales and Community Outreach Dominic Foreman.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dominic Foreman, IMR Homes Head of Sales and Community Outreach

Foreman said 70% to 80% of affected residents do not have insurance, and even those who do face significant gaps, like homeowner Danielle Koop, whose house he visited Monday.

"The insurance is covering all of about $16,000, which forces them to make a decision: Do I want to repair my roof? Do I want to repair the things on the inside? Structural damage? And that's not good," Foreman said.

Koop knows that reality firsthand.

A tree came through her home during the storm, damaging her attic, living room and walls.

Danielle Koop Damage to Koop's home from the storm.

Her last repair estimate came in at $36,000, and mold — which her insurance will not cover — is her biggest concern.

She is currently paying for an Airbnb while also covering her mortgage.

"It's very stressful. I mean, I work 48 hours a week, barely surviving, trying to pay for two households at this point," Koop said.

Koop is expecting a baby girl in March. Baby items she and her family had already purchased were damaged and had to be thrown away.

"My daughter is what keeps me motivated," she said. "I know I gotta do this for her and for us to be able to live, and for her to have a future because this is our house."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Danielle Koop, KCK homeowner

Residents across Wyandotte County who need storm repair assistance can call the Kansas Department of Emergency Management's Storm Recovery Hotline at 785-207-1558 to be connected with a case manager.

Richardson says Justice for Wyandotte uses this number to find those in need and help distribute funds.

Tradespeople and contractors willing to volunteer their time, as well as businesses looking to donate, can contact Foreman at 816-672-9480.

Community members can also donate to the Northeast KCK Storm Fund through Justice for Wyandotte's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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