Families displaced by Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire return for belongings as investigation continues

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As Saturday night turned into Sunday morning, an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, was engulfed in flames.

At least 19 units in Eagles Nest Apartments were destroyed in the overnight fire, and no civilians or first responders were injured.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Burned apartment units on Monday, May 25 at Eagles Nest Apartments in KCK.

In a Facebook post, the KCK Professional Firefighters Association said companies from all three battalions responded to the three-story apartment building.

“This incident serves as another reminder of how critical working smoke alarms and a practiced escape plan are, especially in multi-story apartment buildings and multi-family occupancies,” the post read. “Seconds matter during rapidly developing fires, and early notification combined with knowing how to get out can make all the difference.”

Police say a person of interest is in custody.

According to former resident Leslie Ramirez, that person lived above her.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Leslie Ramirez, a former resident whose unit was burned in the fire.

Ramirez said she did not know what was happening until someone knocked on her door.

"In less than a second, everything was on fire,” Ramirez said. “We were outside, and we left barefoot. We were all nervous about what was happening."

The Red Cross responded to help displaced families.

Ramirez said her family was placed in a nearby hotel.

Her family returned Monday to retrieve what was left of their belongings.

"We're thankful to God for saving our lives,” Ramirez said. “But very sad."

Roosevelt Williamson, a contractor for the apartment complex who helps prepare units for move-in, surveyed the damage Monday.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Roosevelt Williamson, a contractor for the apartment complex helping prepare units Monday.

"Unbelievable. Unbelievable because we have some units over here to get ready. We had done maybe six total rehabs in these things with new granite, new countertops and everything."

Williamson said the fire's impact on residents will be significant, especially those without insurance.

"It's gonna be really, really bad for them, starting over with nothing,” Williamson said.

He says there are about five to six units he’s helping prepare for displaced families, but it’s not enough for everyone affected.

“Getting ‘em rent ready, and that’s all we can do,” Williamson said.

KCKFD is overseeing the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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