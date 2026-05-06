Family of Charles Adair views body camera footage of his death for first time, calls for accountability

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The family of Charles Adair viewed body camera footage of his death for the first time Wednesday, calling for answers and accountability.

"It was pretty devastating. We basically watched our loved one die," said Erica Adair, sister of Charles.

Family of Charles Adair views body cam footage of his death for first time, calls for accountability

Erica Adair, along with other relatives, gathered outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse after they viewed the footage of his final moments.

"They knelt on his back until he was breathless," she said. "So, pretty devastating to watch, although it was something we needed to see."

Charles Adair family reacts to seeing body cam videos for first time

Charles Adair was arrested on July 4 last year and died a day later after a struggle with jail staff.

According to the affidavit in the case, Wyandotte County Deputy Richard Fatherly, who is now charged in Adair's death, knelt on his back for 1 minute and 26 seconds, cutting off his breathing.

Lauren Leslie Ted Ruzicka of Davis Bethune & Jones

"It was devastating, it was brutal," said attorney Ted Ruzicka, of Davis, Bethune & Jones. "A traffic violation shouldn't be a death sentence."

The family filed a federal lawsuit in Adair's death last month. The lawsuit states that before his death, Adair "exhibited clear signs of mental health distress" that included incoherent speech, rolling on the floor and other abnormal behaviors.

Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said the footage confirmed what the family had long believed.

Lauren Leslie Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels

"The family know now exactly what happened to him. And what happened to him was a murder that took place," Daniels said. "It was an unlawful, excessive use of force killing of Charles Adair, something that we have echoed from the beginning. Mr. Adair was not moving, not breathing, and they were more concerned with getting handcuffs off him instead of being attentive to what's going on with him."

Attorneys say what comes next will be up to the lawyers and the court to decide. Fatherly's next court appearance is scheduled for May 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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