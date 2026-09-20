Fan trades brown eye for prosthetic Chiefs eye in ultimate show of loyalty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Before the gates even open at Arrowhead Stadium, the party is already well underway outside.

Fans line the streets hours before kickoff, some arriving as early as Friday to set up elaborate spreads complete with TVs, food and the kind of camaraderie that's hard to find anywhere else.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Line outside gates at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 20, 2026 around noon.

Edgar Galicia was among those waiting outside, helping prepare food for 200 fans ahead of the Chiefs-Colts matchup, in collaboration with the Red Machine Party Bus.

For those who make the trek to Lot J, the experience goes even deeper.

"You can't find this anywhere else. I don't care what all them other fans say. Arrowhead has the best atmosphere," one fan named Jennifer said.

She’s known for her moonshine.

The sense of community runs deep. Fans say the group has grown into something far more meaningful than a pregame gathering.

Josh Schmutz said, "There's so many people in that group that I didn't even know 5-10 years ago that I legitimately call family now."

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Josh Schmutz, Chiefs fan and Lot J tailgater

That family spirit is on full display — and for some, it carries a deeper meaning.

Steve Prater, a Chiefs fan, was in a life-altering car accident nine months ago.

"I crushed my orbital bones, crushed both my cheeks, detached my jaw, fractured my neck, fractured my sternum, broke both of my ribs and my hip,” Prater said.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Steve Prater, Chiefs fan with Chiefs-themed prosthetic eye

When doctors told Prater he would need a prosthetic eye, they asked what he wanted.

I said, 'I've had a brown eye for 46 years. If you're gonna take that from me, I don't want an eye,'” Prater said. “They said, 'What do you want? I said, 'I want a Kansas City Chiefs eye.' They were like, 'That's freaking awesome.'"

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Prater's Chiefs-themed prosthetic eye.

He's made light of a tragic situation and encourages others to do the same.

"If you can’t smile in tragedy in times, then what’s the point of fighting and moving forward? Everything has trials and tribulations, and this is where we’re at nowadays," Prater said.

Prater hasn't forgotten the community that stood beside him.

"It’s amazing to get back to doing what we love to do as a family, as a community," Prater said. "I had a lot of great support from Lot J to just the people we tailgate with."

Win or lose, Schmutz said the goal for everyone — on the street or in Lot J — is simple.

"Just want to make sure everybody has that outstanding game day experience and something that makes a memory that'll last forever," Schmutz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—