KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Kansas City, Kansas, Community College cut the ribbon on its new $67 million downtown health and wellness center Friday, capping a celebration that culminated in U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., announcing a surprise $3 million federal appropriation to the campus.

The opening drew bipartisan support from state and federal leaders, and marked a significant investment in a part of the city that residents say has long been overlooked.

From church to campus: KCKCC cuts ribbon on $67M downtown project

"Instead of everything being developed out west, I'm looking for things to be more developed here in the Northeast," KCK resident Thomas Gordon said.

Gordon was one of several community members who attended Friday's dedication, eager to witness a moment he described as potentially transformative for the city.

The campus sits where the former Seventh Street Methodist Episcopal Church once stood.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Thomas Gordon, KCK resident

"It was kind of controversial to be torn down, but as I watched the building being erected, I thought that this might heal the wounds in Kansas City, Kansas," Gordon said.

The joint project between KCKCC, CommunityAmerica Credit Union and Swope Health has already begun welcoming students — KCKCC began offering classes at the downtown location on Aug. 17, including career and technical programs.

KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson toured the campus that day.

About 100 students are currently enrolled, and another enrollment period begins in mid-October.

Swope Health said it expects to see 6,000 additional patients because of the new site.

Interim President Jackie Vietti, who started in her role on Aug. 1, said the campus fills a critical gap in the region's workforce pipeline.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Jackie Vietti, interim president of KCKCC

"We have heard from businesses, 'We need workers.' And this is a way to help contribute a trained workforce for economic growth and development," Vietti said.

"Millions of federal dollars have come back to the community to help invest in this," U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., said.

She worked to secure funding for the school’s automated engineering technician program, along with other members of the Kansas delegation.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Sharice Davids, U.S. Representative for Kansas' 3rd congressional district

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Christal Watson, who also attended the dedication, highlighted the rarity of seeing leaders from across party lines come together for a single cause.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Jerry Moran, U.S. Senator for Kansas

"It says a lot too, that people are coming together despite their affiliations and knowing what is in the best interest of the community. And education is at the top of that list," Watson said.

Amid the celebration, a pressing concern remains next door.

The Willa Gill Center, a multi-service shelter critical to the unhoused community in downtown KCK, must find a new location because of the college's expansion.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County in Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for securing a new home for the shelter, but Watson said finding an available site has proven difficult.

“The biggest roadblock is the location,” Watson said. “As soon as we think we have a location, then they may not want to sell, or something else is going on with the facility.”

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Christal Watson, KCK mayor

Watson said she is aiming to have a new location secured within the next year.

As the search continues, the new campus next door has only just begun settling in.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.

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