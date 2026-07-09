Kansas City, Kansas, Community College names interim president after Mosier placed on leave, terminated

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The Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Board of Trustees has named Jacqueline Vietti as interim president of KCKCC, effective Aug. 1.

"Dr. Vietti is a highly respected higher education leader with a deep understanding of community colleges, Kansas higher education and KCKCC itself," Linda Hoskins Sutton, board chair, said. "We are grateful she is willing to serve the college in this interim role, and we are confident she will provide thoughtful, steady leadership. As the college moves forward in its search for a new permanent president, the Board of Trustees believes it is important to have a dedicated, interim president whose sole focus is leading KCKCC in service to our students and community."

The appointment comes after the board unanimously voted during a special session to place President Greg Mosier on paid administrative leave in February and later terminated his contract in March.

Following the February vote, the board designated Executive Vice President Scott Balog to serve as acting president.

"Kansas City, Kansas, Community College continues to focus on providing quality education to students through academic excellence and community outreach," Hoskins Sutton said following Balog's designation. "The Board of Trustees has confidence that Dr. Balog will provide strong leadership for KCKCC and those we serve."

Vietti worked for more than 17 years as president of Butler Community College before retiring in 2012.

She has since served as interim president of Emporia State University and, in 2017, served for one year as interim president at KCKCC.

She most recently returned to Butler to serve as interim president during its presidential search and continues to serve as facilitator for the Kansas Community College Leadership Institute.

"It is a true privilege to return to KCKCC, having witnessed firsthand the passion and dedication of its faculty, staff, students and board to advance the college's mission of inspiring individuals and enriching the broader community in measurable as well as immeasurable ways," Vietti said in a press release. "I look forward to conversations that matter so that we can work together to ensure that all who have a stake in KCKCC thrive."

Patrick Schulte, who has served as acting president since March, will continue his role as vice president of finance and operations.

Hoskins Sutton said the board is appreciative of Schulte's leadership during the transition and praised his integrity, dedication and professionalism in managing both roles simultaneously.

KCKCC's downtown campus is set to open for the fall semester beginning Aug. 17.

The campus expansion has been a topic of discussion, as it requires the Willa Gill Center, a vital social services center in the area, to relocate.

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