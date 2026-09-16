Kansas City, Kansas, homeowner says no help came after August storm, but her faith never wavered

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Lindora Lee has lived in her Kansas City, Kansas, home for 13 years.

The August storm caused significant damage, but she says her faith will get her through it.

"Initially, I was numb,” Lee said. “I really didn't know which way to go, who to call or anything.”

The Aug. 18-19 storm hit Kansas City, Kansas hard.

Downed trees, debris and gaping holes sit frozen in time at Lee's home.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Tree on top of Lee's home on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

One storm was enough to bend the home's support structure out of shape.

At one point, she and her family were trapped inside due to the large amount of debris in the yard.

Some family members helped clear some debris, but large trees remain in place.

"I couldn't stay in the home because of the holes in the house and no electricity," Lee said.

Her home near 55th and Haskell is one of 64 still without power as of Wednesday, according to the Board of Public Utilities.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson spoke with a BPU representative Monday outside Lee’s home.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Lindora Lee, KCK homeowner

"It seems like it was just yesterday,” Lee said. “Even though it's a month ago, I still have a lot of things that I have to get accomplished, like the tree off the roof, the electrical meter back to the house.”

After reaching out to multiple places like 3-1-1 and the Red Cross, Lee says she was told volunteers would come to help.

"I was told that I would have help, that it was volunteers that would be coming through to help clean out the debris, to help get the tree off the roof and also to reconnect my electrical box to the house," Lee said.

That help never came.

"I feel like that no help showed up," Lee said. "I'm disappointed in the system.”

I toured her daughter's room, which had the worst damage.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Tree coming through the ceiling in her daughter's room.

The storm reopened wounds tied to this house.

Lee bought it in 2013 with insurance money after her son was killed.

"This is a home that I've loved,” Lee said. “This is a home from my son, is literally how I feel. And then to see it like this, see it withering away, it bothers me a lot.”

Despite the heartbreak, Lee says she is grateful.

She’s currently staying with family but says she has no idea when she can return to her home.

"I'm thankful that we have our lives, you know, and I know this can be replaced, but our lives couldn't," Lee said.

Her faith remains firm.

"When you depend on men or individuals, they don't always come through, but I know that God will come through sooner or later," Lee said. "Keep the faith and believe in God, and we'll all get through this together with Him.”

This week, the Unified Government launched a new hotline in connection with the state of Kansas to help with storm assistance recovery and any unmet needs.

The number to call for help is 785-207-1558.

Lee’s family has started a GoFundMe page to support Lee’s household expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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