KC women helped local youth share a stage with an "American Idol" winner — and you can watch their performance

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Dr. Diana Clemons and Monica Portley of the Future Leaders Outreach Network are turning young dreams into reality at JamsFest this Sunday at the Kauffman Center.

KC women helped local youth share a stage with an "American Idol" winner

The network is giving local youth the chance to share the stage with 2025 "American Idol" winner, Jamal Roberts, at JamsFest on Sunday, March 15, at the Kauffman Center.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Fliers for Sunday's JAMSFest, including headliners and Edutainment artists.

Roberts will be joined by other major artists, including multi-Stellar Award Winner Jekalyn Carr and Billboard chart-topping artist and comedian, Jermaine Dolly.

About FLON

The Future Leaders Outreach Network, known as FLON, is based in KCK.

The organization uses what it calls "edutainment" — a combination of education and entertainment — to guide young people away from drugs, alcohol, violence, and teen pregnancy, while teaching self-regulation and healthy relationships.

"26 years of doing this work in the community,” said Executive Director Dr. Diana Clemons, a KCK native.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dr. Diana Clemons, executive director of FLON

The event happens each year. The Kauffman Center is the largest venue they've had for their show.

"This big day is our "Pursuing My dreams In My Neighborhood JAMSFest," Clemons said.

This year’s theme is Elevating Dreams, Empowering Purpose.

"This is a level up for us,” Clemons said. “So it's pretty exciting to see this happening in Kansas City.”

The women in charge

Clemons credited Associate Director Monica Portley for making it happen.

"I can attribute that to Monica Portley," Clemons said.

Before she was a teacher, Portley was a dreamer — and she says that identity is at the heart of what FLON does for young people.

"I was their age," Portley said. "It seems like just yesterday, and when you look at the opportunity, it's such a big opportunity, and you dream about it."

Now her dream is coming true.

“[I was] a girl that was dreaming and said, ‘Let's shoot for the stars, and we hit the stars,'" Portley said.

Every song performed at JAMSFest was chosen with intention, Clemons said.

"Every song that was picked, it has a meaning behind it,” she said. “It supports and reinforces the message that we teach our young people.”

The performers

Several young artists of various genres, including gospel and R&B will be opening for Roberts and the other JamsFest headliners.

Among them are three winners from a talent search FLON hosted in September: Aphesian King, Robert McClemore, and Cameron James.

Also performing is Terrion Stewart, a 14-year old gospel quartet singer.

"This is, for most of them, the largest stage that they've ever been on," Portley said. "They're working hard. They're practicing, they're rehearsing.”

Among the many hats Portley wears is one that puts her in charge of artist development, meaning Portley has been leading the rehearsals ahead of the performance.

"It doesn't start when you get on stage,” Portley said. “It's before and after.”

Robert McClemore

McClemore, a Kansas City native whose artist name is Robert Lee, grew up singing in church and performs gospel and R&B.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Robert McClemore, a Kansas City native who goes by the artist name Robert Lee. He's also one of the talent search winners.

He said the event is bigger than just the performers on stage.

"I've been singing since I was like four or five,” McClemore said. "I think that it's good to have big artists come to towns like this because of the talent pool. There are a lot of talented artists in Kansas City, more talented than myself, who deserve an opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Terrion Stewart

Terrion Stewart just turned 14 and is in 8th grade.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Terrion Stewart, 14-year-old gospel quartet singer and featured Edutainment artist.

He usually performs with a gospel quartet and has been part of multiple groups and choirs.

"Something that my family tells me a lot is that I'm an old soul," Stewart said. "I'm excited about the doors that it's going to open."

Stewart says he wants success, but the ‘right way.’

“I want someone to ask me, ‘What can I do to know the God that you serve,’” Stewart said. “So stay humble, without Him, I’m nothing.”

Aphesian King

Aphesian King, a singer-songwriter from Wichita, Kansas, said the opportunity is something she never expected.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Aphesian King, a singer-songwriter from Wichita, Kansas, who raps and sings. She's also one of the talent search winners.

"I am so on cloud nine, I've never gotten to do anything like this," King said. "It's kind of like a dream come true. 10-year old me is so excited"

King said this is truly the opportunity of a lifetime.

"We got whirlwind singers coming, I have to show up and show out,” King said. “I’m most excited to share the stage with such amazing talent.”

King said her dreams involve her listeners.

"I think everybody has a story to tell," King said. "I want to be able to touch all crowds, and that is my big dream. So this is a really big part of it.”

Cameron James

Cameron James, 16, has been performing in musical theater — singing, acting, and dancing — since he was 10 years old.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Cameron James, singer, actor and dancer and talent search winner.

He most recently appeared in "Hades Town" at Raytown High School and performed with the Black Box Theater in Kansas City.

"I've been doing it since I was 10 years old, and I've done at least 20-something shows from 10-16 now," James said. ”You have to love it in order for you to keep going. If this is what you really want, you gotta go for it.”

At JAMSFest, James said he will be performing "Someday We'll All be Free" by Donny Hathaway.

His dream is to be able to use his talent forever.

"Just singing and telling a story with my voice," James said.

It's never too late

Portley said the message she wants audiences to take away is simple.

"Hear quality music,” Portley said. “Music is refreshing and it’s therapeutic.”

She also had a message for anyone who thinks their dreams have an expiration date.

"Keep dreaming,” Portley said. “It doesn't matter what your age is. You still got a chance to get on the stage and do what Dr. C's gonna do.

Clemons will be taking the stage herself — doing storytelling for the first time.

"I've never done the storytelling,” Clemons said. “This is a first for me.”

Portley says these young artists have an advantage.

"That dream that they have is being brought to fruition at such a young age, which only gives them the opportunity to continue to grow, get better and hopefully hit more stages," Portley said.

What else to expect

As for Sunday’s show, Portley's overjoyed.

"It was a dream, and it turned into to reality," she said.

In addition to the performances, FLON will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to three local high school students.

Two of the scholarships are funded by J.E. Dunn Construction Groups and Amory Accounting Associates.

Two recipients attend Hogan Prep and one attends J.C. Harmon High School in KCK.

Elected officials from both sides of the state line are also expected to attend.

How to get tickets

Fans can also meet and greet Jamal Roberts — the first 75 people will get access on a first-come, first-served basis for $25.

All remaining tickets to JamsFest are free.

Visit flon.org and click on the link on the homepage or scan the QR code to access the tickets.

Each person can reserve up to six free tickets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—