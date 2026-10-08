KCK man who survived being buried in August storm is one of many still in need

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A Kansas City, Kansas, man who survived being trapped under a fallen tree for more than three hours during an August storm is still without a roof or power seven weeks later.

He is one of 141 KCK residents with open cases through the Long-Term Recovery effort of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, and the state of Kansas.

Gilbert Kirk didn't know his neighbor had called 911 the night the storm hit. A tree crashed into his home, and the debris buried him inside.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Gilbert Kirk, KCK homeowner

"I was buried for three, three and a half hours and he finally — my neighbor — come over and got the tree up that had dropped, the tree up that had got on the house and got in there and started digging," Kirk said. "He heard me yelling help and finally, he could see me and find me and got a hold of my arms and pulled me out of there."

Kirk's dog was located by the fire department. Kirk himself walked away with serious injuries.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Kirk's dog, Beatle, on Friday, October 2, 2026.

"I was cut up pretty bad on my legs, stomach, back,” Kirk said.

The damage inside the home was severe.

"The hail busted all the windows out. There were three window units in there and glass come flying through and hail was hitting us and I thought, 'Oh,' and all of sudden the chair just went flying and threw us over in the middle of the room,” Kirk said. "I didn't think I was going to make it."

According to the Unified Government's emergency management department, assessments are currently underway across KCK to determine the scope of home repair work and to develop cost estimates for fundraising. Home repair remains the greatest need.

BPU said there are eight accounts as of Wednesday still without power after the Aug. 18/19 storm.

Seven weeks after the storm, a blue tarp stretches across where Kirk's roof once was. He has no insurance.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Steven Vega, owner of Northern Star Solutions LLC

"It's been pretty devastating, I'll tell you,” Kirk said. “Hopefully I can get it built back, that's the American Dream — always to own a home and land and some property. All of a sudden it's gone.”

Kirk has called this home for 20 years. Since the storm, people have approached him wanting to buy the property.

"A lot of people come by wanting to buy the place, but I've been here 20 years, and I just, they want to kick you while you're down,” Kirk said. "I'd like to stay here if I could. I've seen all the little kids around here grow up. They were little tiny kids when I moved in here, and now they're all grown adults."

His goal is to be back inside before winter, before the pipes freeze and break. He is still paying utilities.

The road there has been unpredictable. Kirk has been navigating his housing situation week to week, supported by a network of organizations and city officials. The Red Cross provided initial shelter. The mayor's office and Commissioner Jermaine Howard have also been closely involved, with both walking through the damaged property.

"Mayor…said, 'I don't want to see you sleeping in your car,’” Kirk said.

When I met Kirk last week, he told me he was prepared to sleep in his car. When I checked back in almost a week later, he had some good news.

"A family donated for me to stay in a motel, me and my little dog, for another week,” Kirk said.

He also connected with Devan with the state of Kansas’ Emergency Management Program, who helped find a location on State Avenue with free meals.

A friend helped him get an RV and had it delivered to his property, so he can stay close to home while repairs are pending.

"It's just unbelievable the way the community has reached out like this and helped,” Kirk said. “If it hadn't been for them, I'd be sleeping there in that car. Sitting in it, wondering, 'What am I going to do?'"

Kirk said he still hears from the mayor's office and commissioners that they haven't forgotten about him.

"I know it's been a while, six, seven weeks, but you can't expect something to happen overnight, you know. When it comes time, I guess it'll be time to do it,” Kirk said.

Buried in August storm, KCK man survives — one of many still in need

Among those who have stepped up directly is Steven Vega, owner of Northern Star Solutions Construction Company. Vega grew up in KCK and drove past Kirk's home last week in the rain, noticing there was no roof.

"It's the most extreme I've seen,” Vega said. "I could not stop thinking about it, so I called a friend of mine and said, 'We need to go down there,' and he came."

When he showed up to help, Kirk and his dog, Beatle, answered the door. Kirk had already been forced to give away another dog — he couldn't care for two in his current situation.

"It was saddening seeing his house in two pieces, and him still out here with his dogs,” Vega said. “Then he had to give away a dog this morning because he can't take care of two of them. Those are his family, and it's all he has."

Vega arrived with volunteers, lumber and a tarp. He has kept checking in since.

"He calls me every now and then. Every two or three days and makes sure I'm okay and says, 'Have you eaten,' and offers to go get me food and whatever I want," Kirk said. "I couldn't thank him enough. And he wouldn't take a penny, he's really a good guy."

For Vega, it comes down to values he said many have forgotten. He returned to Kirk's home Wednesday to check in on him.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Vega and Kirk talk outside his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

"The morals that I grew up with are just help people and you don't expect anything in return,” Vega said. "In this day and age, they forget that — they forget about their neighbor, they forget about the person that needs help down the street, they drive by it and don't think anything of it."

He said those with skilled trades are especially needed.

"There's small pockets of people that are helping where they can, which is amazing. I wish there was more people that would donate their time in the trades craft — electricians, plumbers, roofers,” Vega said. "There's plenty of people in this city with the right tools to come out here and help. And not just this house, there's different houses. Just stop and ask, 'What do you need?'"

Kirk is holding on.

"I'll get through it, you know, somehow. God got me through this so far, so I guess he's not done yet,” Kirk said.

KCK residents who are still in need of assistance after the August storm can call the Unified Government and state Long-Term Recovery Assistance line at 785-207-1558.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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