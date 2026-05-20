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Kansas City, Kansas, honored its fallen officers Wednesday, making sure all families who lost someone in the line of duty were invited, including one family that hadn't attended a memorial service in decades.

Roger Lutcher Jr. attended the service to honor his father, Patrolman Roger Lutcher, who was killed in the line of duty.

KCKPD memorial brings fallen officer's son home decades later

The department reached out to Lutcher Jr. through Facebook.

In late December 1969, Patrolman Lutcher was shot by a suspect he helped chase.

Police fired at the escaping suspect, who was killed.

Patrolman Lutcher died from his injuries days later in January 1970, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

Lutcher Jr. was just 4 years old when he lost his father.

Roger Lutcher Jr. Roger Lutcher Sr. with his two children.

"I was four or five, and to be told that your dad's not coming back is something I remember," he said.

His father's fellow officers stepped in to help in the years that followed.

"I was raised with all the other dads,” Lutcher Jr. said. “His partners all became my dads; it was like four of them. There was no separation because they were always there for us.”

That law enforcement presence shaped how her grew up and how he raised his own children.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Roger Lutcher Jr.

"It was pretty much a law enforcement bring-up," Lutcher Jr. said. "They did a wonderful job because I took that, and I raised my sons the same way.”

His little sister also pursued a career in law enforcement.

The connection to his father runs deep; Lutcher Jr. and his father share the same middle name, Edward.

One of Lutcher Jr.’s sons, Roger Lutcher III, also shares the name.

To this day, his mother keeps the memory of Patrolman Lutcher alive.

"To this day, she's constantly reminding me, 'You look just like your dad, you do this like your dad, you write like your dad.' It's a whole lot of reminders," he said.

With his father's name etched in stone, Lutcher Jr. knows the department never forgot him.

But over the years, that connection faded.

"That has faded, but when I came here and started seeing this again, I started remembering that again," Lutcher Jr. said. ”Seeing his photo and everything helped make me remember dad's not coming home anymore.”

Tuesday was the first time Lutcher Jr. had seen this photo of his father.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Roger Lutcher Sr., who died at age 24.

He saw it at a gathering for family members held Tuesday evening.

His father's name appears on a list with 19 other officers KCKPD has lost in the line of duty since 1889.

The most recent loss came in 2025.

To this day, the department is still working to connect with families.

"There is a concerted effort to build on inviting relatives of all the fallen men and women that we honor today," said Wyandotte County Administrator David Johnston. "We're also looking for the family members of those who gave their lives decades ago.”

Wednesday was Lutcher Jr.'s first time at a memorial service in decades.

"I think I just got lost, and now they found me,” Lutcher Jr. said. “So it really feels good to be found again and be part of this again.”

Attendees embraced one another Wednesday, leaving loved ones with words of comfort.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman addressed those in attendance.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Attendees at Wednesday's memorial service on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

"What I do pray is it is well with your soul," Oakman said.

Lutcher Jr. also took a moment to speak to other grieving families.

"Just to be there, to be able to hold their hand and shake their hand and let them know, 'It's going to be okay, they're going to take care of you because they did and they still are to this day,'" Lutcher Jr. said.

For him, the day carried deep meaning and a renewed sense of belonging.

"Now I feel like it's a part of me here,” Lutcher Jr. said. “We share that name, but I've never lost this family."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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