KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A Kansas City, Kansas, mother is speaking out after her son was shot and killed by a KCKPD officer Thursday morning.

Susan Aikichy called police late Wednesday night because her 27-year-old son, Jesse Fitzgerel, was drinking and causing a disturbance.

She said police told her they couldn’t do anything because he was a resident at the apartment complex.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Susan Aikichy, Fitzgerel's mother

Police said they received a second call from the same number the next morning.

Aikichy said she was not expecting officers to return Thursday. When they did, Fitzgerel was shot and killed.

She was just inches away when it happened.

"My son laid down here like a dog," Aikichy said.

'My son laid down here like a dog': Kansas City mom was inches away when KCKPD officer killed her son

Aikichy retraced her exact steps leading up to the moment her son was shot.

She said the metal object police said Fitzgerel ran at an officer with was a spoon he used to cook chicken and rice — a meal she will always remember as his last.

Aikichy claimed her son was not trying to fight the officer, but push them off him.

Fitzgerel had just returned home in March after being released from prison and came back “changed.”

Susan Aikichy Fitzgerel in a photo with one of his sons.

She described her son’s hobbies as listening to music and going to the park.

This year's Mother's Day was the first time he had been back with his mother in a long time.

"It's really hurting me a lot," Aikichy said.

Fitzgerel leaves behind three children.

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson reached out to Kansas City, Kansas, police to make them aware of Aikichy's comments.

A spokesperson said the department stands by their report on the incident.

The KCKPD officer is currently on paid administrative leave.

Nikki Richardson with Justice for Wyandotte said her organization supports families like Aikichy’s, particularly with victim services.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Nikki Richardson, Chief Executive Director and co-founder of Justice for Wyandotte

Richardson is calling for the body camera footage to be made public, and for KCKPD’s use-of-force policy to be reexamined.

"I am grateful that we're not out here every month, but we don't want to be out here at all," Richardson said.

Aikichy left with a message for other parents to protect their children.

She said she doesn’t want any parent to experience what she is feeling.

"It's really hurting me," Aikichy said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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