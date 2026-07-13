KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities and Kansas City's electrical union are mourning the death of Joshua McKee, the lineman who died Sunday after an incident on power lines along South 74th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Dennis Jones, who lives near where the incident happened, said he initially thought the emergency response was for a medical situation involving elderly neighbors up the street.

He said he later learned the truth while running an errand.

Neighbors, union remember lineman killed in Kansas City, Kansas, power line incident

"Noticed that the electricity was off and a fire department pumper came by,” Jones said. “I heard a siren, and it shut off just before it got here.”

Jones said a neighbor told him a BPU worker had been electrocuted.

He also said he saw the pole truck and spoke with the interim county administrator, who confirmed there had been a fatality.

A neighbor who spoke off-camera said his cousin witnessed the incident and called 911.

Their house is located right across from where the incident occurred.

He described a worker in a bucket truck who tried to cut some wires, which led to an explosion.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Area along South 74th street where neighbors described the incident occurring.

Jones — a former steel worker at Union Wire Rope, now part of WireCo WorldGroup — said he worked as a safety observer and helped write safety procedures.

He said the dangers of linework are something he understands personally.

"It's just a terrible thing,” Jones said. “I used to work in a very dangerous job, and I understand the dangers of this, and these guys ... they're not appreciated enough for what they do.”

Jones said linemen often travel across the country to respond to natural disasters, making their work even more critical.

"After natural disasters, they go all over the country, and even stuff like this, it's an extremely dangerous job, and people shouldn't complain about electricity being off every now and again," Jones said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dennis Jones, neighbor

Jones said his experience in a dangerous industry taught him that safety and focus are essential.

"You have to be cautious, and you have to think ahead of what you're doing,” Jones said. “Not everybody does that, and they're the ones who get carried out to an ambulance or worse.”

He said his former workplace also experienced fatalities and serious injuries.

Jones believes such incidents highlight the need for two-person crews on dangerous jobs.

"My way of thinking, something like this should always be a two-man operation," Jones said. "If something happens, you're on your own. And something obviously happened here.”

In a statement released Monday, BPU said the utility continues to grieve the loss of McKee.

"The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities continues to grieve the loss of one of our employees who died yesterday while serving our community. Our thoughts remain with his family, friends, coworkers, and everyone affected by this tragic loss. Our focus continues to be supporting his loved ones, our employees, and the partner agencies involved as they complete their work." BPU

BPU said the incident remains under investigation. Once the local investigation is complete, the utility will conduct an independent third-party review.

Also on Monday, IBEW Local 53 released a statement confirming McKee was a member of Local 71 in Ohio but worked alongside employees represented by Local 53.

"The Local 53 brotherhood is heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our brothers in the line of duty yesterday," IBEW Local 53 said. "While he was a member of IBEW Local 71, he worked in the Line Department at BPU alongside many of the employees represented by IBEW Local 53. This loss is being felt by everyone who knew and worked with him."

The union said the incident is a reminder of the dangers linemen face every day.

"Linework is one of the most dangerous professions there is. Every day, linemen climb poles, work around high-voltage electricity, and face risks that most people never have to think about, all to keep the lights on and our communities running," IBEW Local 53 said. "Yesterday's tragedy is a painful reminder of the sacrifices these men and women make in service to others. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fellow line workers, his friends, and everyone at BPU during this incredibly difficult time."

Mayor Christal Watson offered her condolences as well, naming McKee in her statement Monday.

"Give 'em credit for what they do,” Jones said. “It's just a shame that someone lost their life doing it.”

KSHB 41 also reached out to the Kansas Department of Labor and IBEW Local 71 about the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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