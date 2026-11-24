RAYMORE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Over a year ago, I brought you the story of Amecco Watkins, a Kansas City man who lost his mother to ALS and founded an organization dedicated to creating unique experiences for ALS patients.

More than a year later, just in time for the holiday season, he has found a new partner who is making those experiences even greater.

Watkins, CEO and founder of the Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams, hosted ALS patient Rachel Beason and her family for an early Thanksgiving lunch at Chick-fil-A Raymore — the tour's newest sponsor.

The partnership came about organically: Chick-fil-A Raymore owner Brock Byrd happened to notice Watkins wearing his nonprofit shirt during a visit to the restaurant, asked about it, and the two began discussing a sponsorship on the spot.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Rachel Beason, ALS patient

"I never imagined when I met Amecco that it would turn into so many cool experiences," Beason said.

Watkins founded the Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams after losing his mother to ALS in 2023 and has since organized stadium outings for patients across Kansas City.

"I want to expand to NBA stadiums, baseball stadiums, movie studios, soccer stadiums. Possibly go overseas for things. So a lot of big goals," Watkins said.

He says the work, while deeply meaningful, is not without its emotional weight.

"The really hard part is talking to the ALS patients about what's going on 'cause in the back of my head, I know what I had to do for my mom and it's really hard because I know exactly what they're going through. I know how their days go, I know how their nights go, how their mornings go. So yeah, my mom is there with me throughout. I can feel her presence all the time," Watkins said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Amecco Watkins, CEO & Founder of the Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams

He says it's particularly rough around the holidays.

"Around the holidays it’s really tough because you get a lot of people calling and inviting you to do this, what are you gonna do? What are you planning to do? But you know you’re not able to do the average thing. You know, you gotta look after your loved one," Watkins said.

Byrd said the decision to get involved was an easy one.

"Whenever you hear his story and hear the work that he's doing, it's a no-brainer to want to jump in and get involved any way that you can," Byrd said. "I believe what the Bible teaches us is that you do for the least of these, you actually do unto the Lord. I believe what Amecco is doing is having a major impact that we may not even know what it does."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Brock Byrd, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Raymore

Beason was diagnosed with ALS in 2023. The disease is fatal and slowly attacks the ability to move, talk and breathe. For Beason, the mental toll has been just as difficult as the physical one.

"I'd say mentally is the hardest thing. In October, I gave up walking completely," Beason said.

As the holiday season approaches, there's a harsh reality she has to consider.

"I always have in the back of my mind if it could be my last, so I try to enjoy the moment a lot and spend it with my sister and boyfriend," Beason said. "Looking to the future is hard. It’s hard to plan things far out because things change with me all the time."

Her sister and boyfriend have been a steady source of support. Getting out — even for a lunch — has taken on a deeper meaning.

Attending lunch at Chick-fil-A was a no-brainer, however, since it's something she loves just as much as the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins says experiences like this have reinforced a broader lesson.

"None of us are guaranteed tomorrow or the week after that or next month or next year, so I just want people to try their hardest just to get out and enjoy life and enjoy the day," Watkins said.

It's a philosophy Beason lives by.

"I just enjoy each day as it comes, and I'm thankful to still be breathing and able to talk," Beason said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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