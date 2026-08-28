Sumner Academy students get new classrooms, weight room as first KCKPS bond project is underway

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Construction is underway at Sumner Academy of Arts and Science in Kansas City, Kansas, where $12 million in bond funding will replace decades-old outdoor classroom trailers with permanent indoor classrooms, a new weight room and a community space.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Construction underway on Sumner High School's extensino on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The projects are the first to break ground under a $180 million bond proposal voters approved in November 2024 to fund improvements to older facilities across the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools district. Construction began in spring 2026 and is set to be complete in spring 2027.

Sumner Academy gets new classrooms, weight room as first KCKPS bond project is underwa

A long time coming

The outdoor trailers being replaced have stood on the Sumner Academy campus for more than 30 years. Students currently take foreign language, math and social studies classes in them.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Mobile trailers on Sumner High School's campus on August 28, 2026.

The new facility will include five indoor classrooms, a new weight room, a trainer's room and a community space. It will also serve as a storm shelter — a feature that pushed the total cost to $12 million.

Parking will be added where the trailers currently stand.

Senior William Leach said the upgrade is overdue for a school with Sumner's reputation.

"Having facilities that are up to par with the things that we have, especially being the number one school in Kansas — a lot of those trailers are kind of old and run down,” Leach said. “They've been here for I think 20+ years, and so getting new facilities that are able to support our students and their learning I think will just increase the amount of knowledge that will be learned here.”

What the bond covers

The bond was the district's second attempt at securing voter approval.

An initial $420 million proposal was voted down in May 2024.

Unlike the $420 million bond, the $180 million proposal was a zero-tax bond.

Beyond Sumner Academy, the bond will also fund a new Central Middle School, a new Argentine Middle School and a new elementary school formed by combining Silver City and Noble Prentis.

KCKPS Board President Randy Lopez said the community investment is already visible.

"You can see the work happening with your dollars through these facilities," Lopez said.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Randy Lopez, KCKPS board president

Lopez also highlighted the community room as a direct response to resident feedback.

"Part of what we heard from our residents and community is that they wanted spaces that they could also use,” Lopez said. “One thing that we're incorporating is the community room that the community members can use, alumni can use, community organizations can use.”

When asked about future bond proposals, Lopez said the board has not discussed any at this time, though he acknowledged more work remains.

"We're grateful for this bond project that's going to allow us to build some new facilities, new schools, new elementary and new middle schools for our students, but we know we have a lot of other projects that need investment as well,” Lopez said. “So we're hopeful that we can continue to plan and create ways to invest in those facilities.”

Students feel the impact

For student athletes, the new weight room carries particular significance.

Senior Katy Mera, who competes in cross country, track and volleyball, said the upgrade sends a message.

"Having the feeling of someone acknowledging us and saying, 'We know that you guys need a new facility, so we're gonna give you this."'

A new facility will help students have that sense of pride and say, 'Well, I want to go further because I feel like I'm being noticed,'" Mera said.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Kamea Richardson (junior), William Leach (senior), and Katy Mera (senior).

Mera also noted the trainer's room will move into the current weight room space, giving athletes dedicated space for recovery.

"That's a better room, so it's better for our athletes who need to be wrapped, stretched, rolled out, etc.," Mera said.

Junior Kamea Richardson, who serves as captain of the dance team, said the upgrades will benefit not just current students, but the ones who follow.

"For my senior year, I'm setting up not only my younger cousin, my younger brother and my other friends that are in younger grades than me — it means that they'll have the opportunity to grow and learn more within the school. And they'll have more resources and opportunities," Richardson said.

A school that keeps earning its ranking

U.S. News and World Report named Sumner Academy the No. 1 school in Kansas for the eighth year in a row.

Lopez said the ranking reflects the work happening across the district, including investments in curriculum, professional development and programs like Diploma+. The district reached its highest graduation rate in its history this past year, along with its highest rate of Diploma+ graduates at 84%.

"These aren't special students that are flown in from other places, these are Kansas City, Kansas, students,” Lopez said. “Scholars that grew up here, matriculated through our other elementary schools and are doing amazing work here.”

He says the accolade is worth celebrating, but there’s still work to be done.

"It's a ray of hope for our community. Our community should be proud that Kansas City, Kansas, is home of the number one school in the state," Lopez said. “Our students and staff should be proud, but we always have more work to do.”

Students say the new facilities will only add to that legacy.

Lopez and other officials were present at Friday's topping out and beam signing ceremony at Sumner.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Group photo at Friday, August 28, 2026 topping out ceremony.

"I think it really goes to show how dedicated our students and teachers are to our learning and academics," Leach said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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