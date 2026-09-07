KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

Labor Day kicked off a first for Kansas City, Kansas — Black Restaurant Week.

Starting Sept. 7 and leading into 913 Day on Sunday, Sept. 13, Visit KCK is encouraging the community to support Black restaurants.

"More or less a why not. Over the last few years, there’s been an emergence of Black entrepreneurship in the KCK/Wyandotte County area," said Kendon McClaine, co-organizer for KCK Black Restaurant Week.

KSHB 41 Kendon McClaine

Behind the scenes, McClaine helped with logistics and spreading the word.

He told KSHB 41 he's a frequent customer at Fast Fred's Market, one of the restaurants in the spotlight. Fast Fred's has been in Wyandotte County for 63 years, serving a diverse menu. McClaine recommends the fish.

'We want to do that big': KCK celebrates first Black Restaurant Week ahead of 913 Day

"Celebrate Black Restaurant Week because it is a first. We want to make sure we do that big and we continue that, because it is important to highlight Black communities and Black businesses," said Anita Taylor, family business consultant for Fast Fred's Market.

Select food items are $9.13 this week only.

KSHB 41 Anita Taylor

"We do take you back in time," Taylor said. "We have homemade cakes — our mother started it 20–30 years ago. We still have penny candy."

Eleven restaurants are participating this week, including coffee shops, soul food and BBQ restaurants.



John's Java & Jazz, 2003 N. 5th St, Kansas City, KS 66101

Holy Smoke BBQ, 8050 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, KS 66109

Q13 Sports Bar & Grill, 2724 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104

Wilson's Pizza & Grill, 1801 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104

The Neighborhood Eats, 2100 N. 13th St., Kansas City, KS 66104

1930 Classic Kitchen, 1930 N. 77th St., Kansas City, KS 66112

Turkey Leggman, 1916 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66104

Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, KS 66111

Nana's Kitchen, 7355 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, KS 66109

Ms. R's Café, 720 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101

Fast Fred's Market, 1806 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66104



KSHB 41

Fast Fred's Market encourages the community to try all of the businesses involved.

"I know times are hard and pockets are short, but get out to support us this week," Taylor said. "We all need to support each other."

—