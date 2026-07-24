KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

A Wyandotte County nonprofit hosted an event Friday aimed at connecting fathers with resources and community support.

Made Men organized dadsTALK, bringing together services ranging from child support assistance and GED enrollment to free haircuts and financial advice.

Representatives from GED Testing Service, Manhattan Tech and Essential Education were on hand.

The day also included several panel discussions.

Wyandotte County nonprofit brings GED sign-ups, financial advice and free haircuts to local fathers

Nelson Gabriel, president and CEO of Made Men, said the event and its audience were intentional.

A study conducted by Made Men found more than 5,900 dads in Wyandotte County are on child support, and 60% of them do not have a high school diploma.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Nelson Gabriel with representatives from GED Testing Service, Manhattan Tech, and Essential Education.

"One of those barriers has been having a high school diploma, which has caused them not to be able to get a good job or not be able to do a trade or not be able to go to post-secondary education," Gabriel said. "We have child support here, we have haircuts here, we have headshots here, an opportunity to sign up for a GED.”

Gabriel said the mission is rooted in connection and presence.

"There's this thing we call ministry of presence,” Gabriel said. “Might not be able to do nothing about what's going on with me, but just being present to sit with me, to hear me out and being heard is sometimes better than being helped.”

Joe Owen, mobile workforce unit driver and digital instructor for MERS Missouri Goodwill, showed KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson around a 38-foot motor home fully converted into a classroom that was parked outside the event.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Joe Owen, mobile workforce unit driver and digital instructor for MERS Missouri Goodwill

Owen said they teach computer skills like how to use internet, email, Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and people can earn a certificate once they complete training.

Inside 5210 Nebraska Ave., where the event was held, barbers offered free haircuts, and JPMorgan Chase provided financial advice on site.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Free haircut station inside 5210 Nebraska on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Terri Thomas, business development manager of market entry at JPMorgan Chase, said the event was an opportunity to invest in the community.

"It's an opportunity for us to show up and connect and be a part of the great Kansas City community," Thomas said.

Thomas said the goal goes beyond information.

"We want to make the American dream more accessible,” Thomas said. “We want to connect people to resources that will help elevate them in their financial future.”

She said there is a difference between financial literacy and financial health — Friday’s event was about health, she said.

"When you're literate, you know what you're supposed to be doing. When you're healthy, you're actually doing it," Thomas said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Terri Thomas and Monique McConnell of JPMorgan Chase on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Monique McConnell, community manager for Central Kansas at JPMorgan Chase, said the goal is to lay groundwork.

She led financial workshops and plans to do so Saturday.

"They may not find everything today, but we want to build the foundation," McConnell said. "I'm hoping in what I do, I can expose others to the fundamentals of financial literacy or financial wellness.”

McConnell said JPMorgan Chase is partnering with Made Men to host monthly workshops going forward.

Jaylen Bennett, 22, attended dadsTALK Friday to get connected to resources after becoming a dad in 2024.

"Just trying to explore different resources, just to add to my arsenal," Bennett said.

Bennett said the experience of becoming a father was not without its challenges.

"I'm not going to lie to you, it was pretty scary at first," Bennett said. "I might not have it all together financially, but mentally, I'm getting it or I already got it in certain areas.”

Bennett said he sees fatherhood as a driving force.

"I feel like a lot of people don't realize how important having a dad that's gonna stand there and consistently be there 24/7,” Bennett said. “Even through the bad times, the good times.”

Bennett said he left the event with more than he came with.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Jaylen Bennett, dadsTALK attendee

"I'm walking away learning something," Bennett said.

He also reflected on what he feels the city is missing.

"It wasn't a coach, or it wasn't a source to be like, 'Hey, you need to get on this, like this is important, pay attention,'” Bennett said. “I feel like the city kind of lacks that a little bit.”

He ended with advice for any dad watching.

"Continue to keep working and be positive…can't do nothing with a negative mindset. Keep pushing no matter what, and keep God first," Bennett said.

Community resources will also be available from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2510 Nebraska Ave., including a backpack giveaway with 500 backpacks and a grocery giveaway open to any community members in need, until supplies last.

JPMorgan Chase will host financial health workshops at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and lunch will be included.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—