KBI: Former KCKPD Det. Roger Golubski used stolen gun to carry out suicide, unclear how it was obtained

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Det. Roger Golubski shot and killed himself on the day his criminal trial was set to begin, investigators said Tuesday. It's unclear how he obtained the weapon.

The disgraced detective was found dead at his Edwardsville home on the morning of Dec. 2, 2024, hours before he was set to appear in front of a judge.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Law enforcement surround the home of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Edwardsville, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said an investigation found Golubski used a stolen gun to carry out his death.

KBI agents traced the gun back to a woman who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, who told them it had been stolen from her vehicle in 2022.

The agency said investigators weren't able to find a connection or relationship between Golubski and the gun owner.

KBI said the investigation into the incident was completed, so it's unclear if it'll ever be known how he obtained the weapon.

On the day of his death, Golubski left his home at about 8:30 a.m. but never arrived at the courthouse, KBI said.

An investigation found he made several phone calls to family members and his attorney before returning home.

Around 9 a.m., Golubski's roommate reported hearing a gunshot. She then called 911.

At the scene, KBI agents found a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield on the back deck of Golubski's home.

Agents also located five suicide letters near his body.

Golubski's cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

His death meant the end of the deprivation of civil rights case where he was accused of exploiting the Black community in KCK for years.

