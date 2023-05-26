KBI investigates woman inmate’s death at Leavenworth County Jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman died Tuesday while in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Raquel L. Saldivar was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:15 a.m.

“Jail staff attempted to revive her,” the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a release about Saldivar's death. “When EMS arrived they continued medical interventions, but she was pronounced dead by EMS a short time later.”

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI about 35 minutes after Saldivar was found unresponsive to open an investigation.

The KBI investigates all deaths of individuals incarcerated in the state.

“No foul play is suspected in Saldivar’s death,” according to the KBI. “An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, and no signs of trauma were found. Final autopsy results are pending.”

The investigation into Saldivar's death remains ongoing.

