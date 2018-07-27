KBI releases ID of remains found last August at Melvern Lake as 40-year-old Topeka woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the human remains found 11 months ago north of Melvern Lake in Osage County.

The remains are of Anna Marie Baldwin, a 40-year-old woman who lived in the Topeka area.

The KBI believes Baldwin — who was 5-feet-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and glasses — was a homicide victim and was killed between April and July 2017.

A park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered Baldwin’s remain around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2017, during a routine check of the lake area.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, KBI and forensic anthropology experts from Washburn University.

KBI announced a month later that it was a suspected homicide but still needed help identifying the remains.

KBI is asking anyone who knew Baldwin in 2016 or 2017 as well as anyone with information about the crime to call 1-800-KS-CRIME (1-800-572-7463).