KC Air Show offers chance to ride in B-17 bomber this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vintage airplane enthusiasts have a chance to ride aboard a Boeing B-17G, also known as a Flying Fortress, later this week in south Johnson County, Kansas.

The “Yankee Lady,” a World War II-era heavy bomber that primarily was used for daytime runs targeting German fortifications in Europe, will be at New Century AirCenter to take part in the 2021 KC Air Show.

While the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds grab the headlines, the Yankee Lady — one of three B-17s still in operation that allow public rides — offers the chance for an up-close inspection.

Self-guided ground tours of the aircraft — which will be parked at 280 Gardner Drive in New Century, Kansas, this weekend — are available and cost $8 for adults ages 15 years old and up and $3 for children ages 6 to 15 years old. Children 5 years old and younger are free.

Air Adventure rides also are available at 6 p.m. on Thursday, 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday, as well as 10 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.