KC-area 'kid reporter' shares highlights from time in national journalism program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A local “kid reporter” has had his work seen by kids across the country.

Varun Kabra, 14, is a Scholastic Kid Reporter. Kabra has been in the program for three years. He writes news articles on the happenings near him for other young readers to learn about.

Kabra has written about politics and local events, like the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. He also did a feature interview on a famous musician. He said his experience has taught him valuable skills.

“So I've definitely learned about writing and styles of writing as well as my conversational skills. And through my interviews, I've learned through other people's viewpoints and how they think about specific things, and that's helped me a lot,” Kabra said.

Kabra learned about the program because his older sister was also a Scholastic Kid Reporter. While he doesn’t see a future as a reporter, he said the skills he has learned will help him throughout his life.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity. And I believe it's going to help me a lot in the future,” Kabra said.

Scholastic is accepting applications for the next round of kid reporters. Learn more on the website here.