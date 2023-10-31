KC-area resale store Do Good Co offers Halloween alternatives in face of weather drop, costly costumes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the chilly winds of fall sweep through our city, Halloween enthusiasts are facing a daunting challenge: finding the perfect costume without breaking the bank.

Do Good Co., a local non-profit resale store located in Kansas City is not only helping people stay warm in the unexpected weather drop but also ensuring that their Halloween outfits stand out without burning a hole in their pockets.

“Some things are very priced in the lower end that anyone walking in can have something from do good Co.," said Chris Garrett, managing director of the organization.

With retail giants marking up the prices of costumes and the sudden dip in temperatures catching everyone off guard, Garrett, who also serves as a personal stylist to those shopping in-store said they can help people find creative fits to stay warm, but still have fun.

"You even go to Target and you look at those price tags and they're like, whoa, you know," said Garrett. "I know that hits families really hard. And so, we can be creative and find something to help here.”

This year, popular themes, Taylor Swift and Barbie. Although Do Good Co is not your typical Halloween store, the store's unique collection boasts a wide range of options, from colorful to stylish, catering to everyone. Whether you're looking for a last-minute inspiration, Do Good Co. is stepping up to help.

I'm anticipating Barbie people," said Garrett. "We have a special pink rack, and it's right behind you. And what we'll showcase in there are pinks, hot pinks, the Barbie things, but also sweaters so that somebody who's going out on Halloween night, which I think is slated to be kind of cold this year, possibly our first frost, that they can be warm, you know, and pink coats. We have all manner of things.”

What sets Do Good Co. apart is its commitment to sustainability. The resale store encourages customers to recycle and repurpose their clothes, promoting an eco-friendly approach to Halloween celebrations. On top of helping others boost their confidence with the right style, they are also giving back to the community.

“I think people leave Do Good Co. many times with a great feeling because they've contributed back to their community. Because once we have paid our bills here at Do Good Company, we actually split between two charities. A children's charity, Kids TLC, it's vital for our community, and Wayside Waifs for Pets.”

