KC artist, celebrity fashion designer creates hand-painted jackets for Beyoncé's dancers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City creative Kartel Stylez wears many hats — artist, celebrity fashion designer, Beyhive member.

“Beyoncé is Beyoncé,” Stylez said.

Like many, Stylez was thrilled to have Beyoncé conclude her "Renaissance World Tour" in KC.

“Kansas City is considered kind of a smaller city, so I think that having her come here to end the tour is kind of like a blessing in disguise,” Stylez said.

Stylez took advantage of the opportunity by crafting a masterpiece for two of Beyoncé's top dancers — Les Twins.

“To see all of my passion go into the art and then present it to somebody and watch their reaction is surreal,” Stylez said. “They're kind of, arguably, the best dancers in the world, and I think it's just an honor to present to somebody like the Les Twins.”

Stylez said supporting local and building up other KC artists helps the City of Fountains make its mark on the world.

“There are so many talented artists — I am not the only one, there's so many talented artists around here, and that it is very important that you support,” Stylez said. "It kind of shows people in Kansas City that there are opportunities to become somebody as big as Beyoncé and to create on that type of level to work with Beyoncé.”

