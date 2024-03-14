KC Auto Show parked at Bartle Hall this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Auto Show returns to Bartle Hall this Thursday through Sunday, March 14-17.

This year the theme is Experience Innovation. Automakers will showcase their latest vehicles along with emerging technologies, like the rise of electric vehicles. Ford has a racing simulator, and Volkswagen will showcase its electric and retro VW ID camper van.

At the Electric Vehicle Experience, people can ride as passengers in various EVs around an indoor track. The KC Auto Show said this is a chance to educate consumers and provide “a tangible experience in the growing EV market.”

Major automakers will be in attendance like Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Kia and European groups like Mercedes-Benz and Maserati. Local Kansas City dealerships will have representatives on hand to answer questions and show consumers specifics.

Along with the new and shiny vehicles on the floor, there is a section of vintage and classic vehicles to take people back in time.

Tickets can be bought onlineor at the box office. In honor of the men's Big 12 Championship tournament going on downtown at the same time, people can get a $12 ticket at the box office if they are sporting their favorite team. That offer is not available on Sunday.