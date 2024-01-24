KC-based marketing firm works to grow nonalcoholic brands, options past Dry January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is one week left of Dry January. If you participated – and want to continue on a nonalcoholic journey – two KC women are working to grow your options.



Those two women make up the KC-based PR/Marketing firm called 'SipSteady.' They said it is the first and only firm dedicated to exclusively working with and for nonalcoholic brands.

Sarah Pretorius and Kayla Mason are pouring their time into their new career: nonalcoholic branding. The two said nonalcoholic brands are typically small teams in need of help to grow and gain exposure.

"So starting SipSteady was really to help people like myself and any nondrinker who wants to feel more seen supported and welcomed in businesses across you know, the KC Metro and around the country," said Pretorius.

SipSteady works with brands like All the Bitter, TOST and Bennu Beverage Co. They said every year more people are joining the movement, increasing the demand for mocktails and NA beer. In the past year... they claim there's been a 31% increase in NA beverage sales.

Together, they want to spread awareness of the options for those looking to make mindful drinking more than a monthly trend – and they’re starting in Kansas City.

"So one thing being in the Midwest... when we first started a year ago, there wasn't a ton of exposure to nonalcoholic brands here. And so we've been kind of waving the flag when we speak to these brands like hey, there's a community here in Kansas City and in the Midwest that's looking for products like yours, and then we've helped kind of place them across the city as well," said Mason.

It is important to note, they aren't anti-alcohol. However, they both have experienced first-hand the lack of options for those who don't drink due to health issues, alcohol use disorder, or simply by choice. SipSteady wants to add inclusivity to the culture of having a drink with friends.

"So Kayla and I are just honored and extremely humbled to be a part of this movement and help put Kansas City on the map as being a very sober inclusive place and that's good for businesses. That's good for our hospitality and tourism. That's great for events," said Pretorius.

Pretorius and Mason hope to expand their brand representation into other places like hotels, restaurants and bars – maybe even a KC sports stadium.