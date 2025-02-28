KC Black Owned connects, supports and promotes Black businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chelsea M relocated from North Carolina to Kansas City in 2020. Upon arriving here, she was eager to find Black businesses to support but couldn’t.

That sparked the idea for her to start KC Black Owned, a platform that supports and promotes Black businesses.

“We help Black entrepreneurs create generational wealth,” M said. “We help consumers diversify their shopping. So, with our entrepreneurs we allow them to do a wide variety of things in the city. Whether that be a part of our vending machine with their products, vend at certain events, like behind us, be a part of our directory.”

John Batten KC Black owned vending machine

Their platform serves two purposes.

They act as a modern-day phone book for consumers nationwide to access Black businesses in the KC area. They also strengthen Black businesses by assisting them with marketing and advertising services to enhance their digital footprint online and connect them to resources that will help them scale.

There are over 350 businesses in the directory. Everything from food, skincare, a multitude of products and even healthcare options are listed. People can use the directory to find Black doctors, dentists, and therapists.

In addition to their directory, KCBO has two vending machines in city hall where customers can shop Black owned products.

John Batten Chelsea M, Founder of KC Black Owned

"Black businesses when they start, it's just a bigger setback than our counterparts,” M said. “So, opportunities like vending machines, opportunities like pop-up events, this allows you as a consumer to say oh, I didn't know they had potato chips. It's just a way for you to experience something you already like in a different way."

City Hall held a Black expo on Thursday where many of the businesses they work with were present. Throughout the year, KCBO holds pop up shops to help promote Black entrepreneurs.

What makes these brands unique is not always about what they make, but who they make it for. For example, Mirror Mirror Books' mission is to make books and tell stories that allow young Black kids to be seen.

Dayonne Richardson is the author and owner of Mirror Mirror Books.

John Batten Dayonne Richardson, Author and Ownwer of Mirror Mirror books

"My goal is that you can always see yourself in what I create,” Richardson said. “A grandmother today was like, I gave my grandbaby your character and she said, 'Nana, she looks like me.' It tugged at my heart because that is why I do what I do."

Richardson has been supported by KCBO for the past couple of years. She says they have allowed her brand to be seen.

John Batten Mirror Mirror dolls

"KC Black Owned is an opportunity for me to stand boldly in my business,” Richardson said. “And show the world that mirrors do matter."

'Amir'acle Body Butters and More is an all-natural skincare brand. Owner and creator Iyshia Sims started the business eight years ago when she was pregnant with her son Amir.

After realizing how many products contained harmful chemicals, she wanted to ensure the products she put on her body would be safe for her and her child. All of her products are tested for at least a year before they hit store shelves.

"Our bodies are our biggest organ,” Sims said. “Whatever you put on your body is going to get into your body."

John Batten Iyshia Sims, Owner of Amir’acle body butter and more

She has worked with KCBO for the past five years and says they have helped her tremendously.

"It has helped me a lot,” Sims said. “I've been on the news, I'm in the vending machine right behind you, I've gotten myself into some stores. I'm in six stores currently. Yes, Happy Black history month."

With over 18,000 followers on Instagram, KCBO has become the platform Chelsea sought five years ago.

"We really amplified businesses that were overlooked and under booked,” M said. “And now they are overbooked and really thriving in our community."

—

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

