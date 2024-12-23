KC boy scout’s generosity brings warmth to City Union Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Kansas City boy scout recently accomplished one of his biggest projects by donating coats and bags to the Women and Family Center at City Union Mission.

16-year-old Joseph An has been a boy scout for seven years. His merit badge sash is a reflection of his hard work and contribution to the community.

“There's a lot of things to do and like I like achieving things," said An.

His biggest project yet came in the form of giving back to those in need.

“It all started when I was young when a homeless woman came into my parent's dry cleaners and she asked if we had a tylenol, but we didn't. I felt sad for her. So ever since then, I've been wanting to help the homeless out," said An.

For Joseph's eagle project, he made it his goal to collect at least 500 coats and purses for the Women and Family Center at City Union Mission.

“I believe that even homeless people should have a feeling of goodness on the holiday days," said An.

This comes at a crucial time for City Union Mission who has seen a need, especially during the winter season.

“We were down to like 10 coats. We were desperate and then he showed up with his U-Haul with like 15 bags of coats," said Mi Soon Jun Director of counseling and education at City Union Mission.

Joseph surpassed his goal and collected over 600 coats and 290 purses.

City Union Mission who operates through the generous donations of the community knows the difference donations like these make.

“Having young people having thoughts and care and compassion and kindness towards the homeless makes me feel very, very happy and hopeful, know that next generation will step up to take the job," said Jun.

In the season of giving, Joseph hopes his act of kindness can inspire others to make a difference too.

"There are some times I've thought, oh, is this too much? Should I change it, or should I quit? So don't quit," said An.

Click here to learn more about City Union Mission and how you can help.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__