Kansas City business owner concerned about recent break-ins as KCPD ramps up efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A string of recent break-ins around Kansas City has left local business owners on edge, raising concerns about the safety of their establishments.

“It's extremely frustrating, and it's becoming a deterrent to businesses. People aren't heading out at night because there's a good chance that you're going to be the victim of a Hopefully just a property crime, but possibly a violent crime”," said Jill Cockson local business owner.

Mildred's Food + Drink has been a victim of property crime to both of their coffeehouses just a week apart, frightening other businesses in those areas.

“It's it's scary on many levels it's scary from the business perspective, you know, just because it's costly," said Cockson.

In response to these concerns, KCPD has reassured the community that they are actively addressing the situation.

"We do take people into custody and they're released because we just don't have sufficient evidence at this time to be able to nail them down and say, hey, you're going to go to jail for these crimes right now because we're still investigating other things that they could be involved in," said Alayna Gonzalez spokesperson for KCPD.

Gonzalez said that additional patrols have been added to business districts across the city, with detectives investigating potential links between the break-ins.

“They're slow moving wheels," said Gonzalez. "And that's the most frustrating part as a community member, I'm sure, and as an investigator, because patrol officers are going out and arresting the same person over and over and over again, but we have to make sure we have enough evidence to be able to hold them for an extended period of time.”

As investigations continue, KCPD urges business owners to report any suspicious activity and encourages owners to stay vigilant.

