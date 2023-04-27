KC businesses near streetcar prepping for draft crowds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With an estimated economic boost of more than $100 million to the Kansas City economy, businesses are trying to prepare for more customers with the NFL Draft in town this weekend.

The streetcar typically stops at Union Station but will not during the draft. Instead, the start/stop point will be the stop at 19th and Main in the Crossroads.

KSHB 41 News checked in with a few businesses along the streetcar line that anticipate NFL Draft fans to stop by while exploring activities downtown.

The general manager of Streetcar Grille and Tavern, which sits at the corner of 16th and Main, told KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively they plan to open a few hours early for breakfast at 9 a.m. and will stay open an hour later during the draft.

The tavern has also ordered more food and drinks to be ready for customers stopping in.

At KC Daiquiri Shop, just a few blocks away from the 12th and Main streetcar stop, management has added staff and daiquiri specials.

Customer Jesse Freese says everyone must try this one-of-a-kind business.

“There are multiple choices, and you have to try them,” he said. “They have a ‘hulk.' they have a peach, they have a pina colada, they have a margarita, and they have Louisiana Cajun food.”

While many popular spots in the River Market neighborhood may be over a mile and a half away from Union Station, the streetcar has several stops in the area, including Delaware where riders will find Thou Mayest.

The spot will have some staff from its ‘wholesale’ side of the business on-call for NFL Draft weekend in case customers start pouring in at the already busy spot.

“The coffee is amazing. The people are great,” said loyal customer Sean Dillon. “There's a lot of cool things to see downtown, even outside the streetcar locations.”

