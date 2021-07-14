Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KC Chamber to announce KCMO policing recommendations

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
KCPD
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 11:12:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce will make its recommendations for the governance of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department on Wednesday.

The chamber, in connection with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, plan to make the joint recommendations in a video news conference.

The recommendations come during a time of debate over how best to provide oversight and governance of KCPD.

Earlier this year, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed a pair of ordinances that reallocated a portion of KCPD’s funding to fall under city oversight.

The move drew the ire of the state-appointed Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, who filed a lawsuit attempting to block the implementation of the ordinances.

A spokesperson for the KC Chamber says Wednesday’s policing recommendations are the result of nearly a year of research, which included 35 meetings, 14 of which were listening sessions with community groups.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!