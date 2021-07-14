KC Chamber to announce KCMO policing recommendations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce will make its recommendations for the governance of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department on Wednesday.

The chamber, in connection with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, plan to make the joint recommendations in a video news conference.

The recommendations come during a time of debate over how best to provide oversight and governance of KCPD.

Earlier this year , the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed a pair of ordinances that reallocated a portion of KCPD’s funding to fall under city oversight.

The move drew the ire of the state-appointed Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, who filed a lawsuit attempting to block the implementation of the ordinances.

A spokesperson for the KC Chamber says Wednesday’s policing recommendations are the result of nearly a year of research, which included 35 meetings, 14 of which were listening sessions with community groups.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

