KC Current fan transforms vintage 1965 Volvo into the ultimate 'teal mobile'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As excitement builds for the KC Current's season home opener in the world's first women's stadium, one fan has taken his support to new heights, or rather, new wheels.

Lee Trotter has been a lifelong soccer fan. From watching his daughter play the sport, to attending KC Current games.

"We've been going to games since before they were back at the T-Bone Stadium," Trotter said. “They [KC Current players] bring so much, they work so hard, they play together, they look like they're having fun, and when they're having fun, we're having fun watching them.”

This year is extra special for Trotter. The KC Current will kick off their season in CPKC Stadium, the team's brand-new stadium designed exclusively for women's soccer.

“It's pioneering something that's just going to blossom in the future," Trotter said. “It's just a huge, huge step. It's momentous. It's amazing.”

It comes to no surprise why Kansas City is referred to as the "Soccer Capital of America," fans like Lee wear that title with pride. Recently Lee turned his 1965 vintage Volvo and painted it teal to show his support to the KC Current.

"After we did that, the team picked teal as the color and we said, 'Let's make this a KC Current car,'" Trotter said. “We just thought it was a great way just to have fun, use the car, make it more fun to drive around.”

While the car has been a head-turner around town, for Lee it meant more.

“The Current fans just really get behind each other, get behind the team, get behind the sport," Trotter said.

Trotter's support is shared by many in the Kansas City community as they prepare for the historic home opener at the newly constructed women's soccer stadium. The CPKC Stadium will provide a fitting backdrop for the Current's first match on home turf.

“It's just kind of a special thing and I think it helps unite Kansas Citians," Trotter said. "We love soccer, we love our city, we love the women, we love the people, we love the fans.”

