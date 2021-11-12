Watch
Kansas City Current to flip switch at Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

Tyler Navas
Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri
Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 19:38:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current will flip the switch at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony this year.

The ceremony will be held on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) from 5-8 p.m.

This year’s ceremony returns in person after the 2020 ceremony was held virtually.

Every announced Thursday that KC Current had been selected.

The team has made waves over the past few months.

From wrapping up its inaugural season to announcing a new name, crest and stadium, the team has captivated Kansas Citians.

The Plaza lighting ceremony has been a tradition for more than 90 years.

The lights will shine from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily from Nov. 25 through mid January.

