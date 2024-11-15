KC Current's successful season is a win-win for fans and local businesses

RIVERSIDE, Mo — KC Current fans are fired up as team heads to the semifinals this weekend.

“I'm super excited. And it's also so awesome that we're getting to play Orlando again," said Cherie Gallagher.

With just one win separating them from a spot in the championship game, Gallagher said it's been exciting to see the city shine in teal this season.

“The way the city has showed up and supported them is really special. But it also just proves that Kansas City is the city of champions. And that's what it's going to be,” said Gallagher.

The Current's successful season has also reflected off the field. Many local business like Cafe Ca Phe, just a few miles down the road from the stadium has been seeing lots of fans stopping by.

“I mean before and after the game, some fans from KC Current stop by and then getting drinks. They're excited to go to the game usually," said Akihisa Miwa manger of the coffee shop.

Miwa said having good teams in the city gives businesses a boom.

"It really means a lot to us too, like the KC Current right there is like kind of motivating for us to work harder. It's been really nice for us," said Miwa.

The team will be facing the Orlando Pride this Sunday in Orlando. Fans here in Kansas City can cheer on the team at the Current Watch Party.

Tickets are free, parking passes are $20. You can can find more information here.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri.

