KC dealerships, independent repair shops see differences in car part availability amid UAW strike

MERRIAM, Kan. — For weeks, a large Chevy truck has sat stationary, sunbathing in the parking lot of a Merriam auto repair shop.

When the truck's owner brought the vehicle into the shop, the job seemed like a quick fix.

But JoCo Auto Repair owner Alan Heriford said the shop was unable to source the correct part in a timely manner because of the ongoing effects of the chip shortage coupled with the recent United Auto Workers strike.

Heriford said he planned to wait months for the correct part to arrive.

When reporter Abby Dodge asked if Heriford sees more of these issues in his future, he simply replied, “Absolutely.”

Still, the issues Heriford faces are small compared to shortages at larger Kansas City-area dealerships.

Because of the strike, some parts manufacturers aren’t able to process their orders.

One GM dealer noted ordering 5 1/2 times less than normal ($375,000 less per month) because what is needed is unavailable.

Heriford said his shop at least has the advantage of sourcing parts from almost anywhere, but it doesn’t always bring a solution to more complicated situations.

“A lot of times we talk about white box parts. You may get parts that are made in China that sort of fit, [but] they don’t really fit,” Heriford said. “Those are not really desirable parts to fix a car.”

Heriford said he anticipates the impact of the strike will be felt for months if not years.

