KC youth football team needs $30k to make dreams come true at Pop Warner Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO — The KC Dynasty Football 10 u team is full of athletes who said they are ready to play football, especially at the 64th annual Pop Warner Super Bowl Tournament in Orlando, Florida starting Dec. 4.

“These kids have been working all season for a chance to go to Universal Studios to compete with the top 8, 10 u division 1 teams in the nation,” head coach Brandon Dye said.

The team of 25 has been practicing day in and day out for this opportunity.

“They’ve been practicing three nights a week. Two hours, three nights a week practice and they been playing a lot of football every week practice and I think they had one week off the whole season,” Dye said.

The future football stars said the opportunity would be a dream come true.

"I love football a lot and I’ve never been to Florida, and this is probably my only chance I'll probably get to go,” team captain and quarterback Brandon Dye Jr. said.

According to Dye, no Kansas City team has made it to the Pop Warner Super Bowl Tournament since 2016.

The team may have the skills, drive and determination to bring home the gold, but the cost of sending 25 boys to the tournament is intercepting with these players' dreams.

“It's $1,000 per kid so that covers their room and board and it’s $730 just to say for a week,” Dye said. “We’ve still got transportation while we are there and food so we are asking the community to help out some of our families who are less fortunate to help get their kids to experience something that a lot of kids never get to experience.”

Dye said it is an experience many of these players and their families could only imagine.

“We’ve got families from all areas of the city and that’s been one of our goals as Dynasty Youth Sports is to bring in kids from all backgrounds and all diverse areas and let them experience things that they don’t get to experience so it can be a positive meaning for the community,” Dye said.

Now with a GoFund Me in place, as the team works to raise enough funds, they said they need a Hail Mary from the community to make their football dreams come true.

“I want to go because I have been playing for a long time and every time we get this opportunity we never get this far and since we got this far we got to make it count,” team captain and quarterback Jacoy Lewis said.

