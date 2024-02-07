Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters combat building fire at Warwick Theater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews tackled a business fire early Wednesday morning at the Warwick Theater.

Crews were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Wednesday near 39th and Main streets.

Firefighters reported fire and smoke showing from the business on arrival.

Shortly after 5 a.m., crews were ordered off the roof of the building due to its rounded roof construction, per KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins.

About 5:13 a.m. firefighters were then ordered out of the building and began fighting the flames from the exterior. They resumed internal operation around 5:25 a.m.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, per KCFD.

