KC gymnastics coach compares Olympic hotel to prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GAGE Gymnastics Coach Al Fong spoke in a video sent to KSHB 41 News about his hotel room for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"It's kind of like prison," Fong said. "Only kind of like a nice prison. You can't really go anywhere."

Fong went to Tokyo with Olympic gymnastic alternates Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong, who train at GAGE.

KSHB 41 News learned Monday morning that Eaker had tested positive for COVID-19, even though she is fully vaccinated. She and Wong, who is unvaccinated, are both in quarantine.

Fong said his room is a typical Hilton hotel room, but he can't leave his room.

"We for sure can't do anything except stay in our room," Fong said.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are brought to Fong's room by cart and left outside to be picked up and eaten in the hotel room.

"Everybody has to stay in a room because we cannot go out, and we cannot do anything but wait it out," Fong said.

