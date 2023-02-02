KC Marching Falcons get support from community, IHOP after equipment ruined by flood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News first told you about the KC Marching Falcons in December when a pipe burst.

After an extreme cold snap, the Falcons Drill team's practice building had a pipe burst, flooding their building and ruining their drums and uniforms.

Juston Brewster, president of The KC Marching Falcons, said the team is a safe space for all teens.

The team performs all over the United States and have the dozens of trophies to prove it.

After the flood, you could see the disappointment on their faces.

"It was devastating, just looking at all this ruined trophies, drums — it was just heartbreaking,” a member of the KC Marching Falcons said at the time. "Seeing it in person is just like, you can't even say anything — you got to start over."

But, Kansas City helped them start over.

After KSHB 41’s story aired, in 24 hours, the community helped raise $7,000 to go towards new equipment.

Days later, the team exceeded their fundraising goal of $15,000 to buy new equipment.

With each step, the KC Marching Falcons were ready to prove their comeback.

“The kids are stoked about it,” Brewster said.

With damaged drums, a Mardi Gras performance in New Orleans was on the line, then they got a message from IHOP.

“We were shocked,” Brewster said. “We thought it was spam mail, but when we called and they sat down and met with us we saw reality come to life."

IHOP partnered with the Falcons, and on Wednesday evening, a 20% portion of sales from nearly 20 restaurants in Kansas City and New Orleans went to the Marching Falcons.

“It’s really us serving them back,” said Abduh Hamideh, an IHOP franchise owner.

The Falcons put on a performance for those eating at IHOP.

“Employees are loving it, the community is loving it — coming down and having a good time,” Brewster said.

Hamideh weighed on why it was important for him to give back to the Falcons.

“The community serves us, they come in and eat in our restaurants — now it’s nice that we can give back to these kids,” Hamideh said.

Brewster talked about the best part of the whole situation.

“We got to order new drums,” Brewster said. “Getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Now, the KC Falcons will head to New Orleans for the Mardi Gras parade, and IHOP will feed the team Louisiana too.

IHOP says this will be an annual fundraiser and they’re working with the Falcons to raise enough money to get them a new practice space they can call home.

