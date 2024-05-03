KC Mavericks gear up for 2nd round of Kelly Cup playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks 2023-24 season is the best in franchise history. They clinched the regular season Brabham Cup, but now work in the playoffs to finally add the ECHL Kelly Cup to the trophy case.

The team swept its first-round series against the Tulsa Oilers.

Saturday, May 4, the Mavericks play at home against the Idaho Steelheads.

Head coach and General Manager Tad O’Had said the team is determined to make it past the second round for the first time.

“First of all, our principles of play, we've got to make sure that we're willing to sacrifice. To be selfless, selfless acts, and I'll tell you what, we've got to just continue to be in attack mode,” O’Had said.

It hasn’t been lost on fans that this year’s team is something special. Players said the turn-out each game has been electric.

“We had weekday games, our home games in the first round, and there was an unbelievable crowd, great atmosphere,” rookie forward Cade Borchardt said.

Forward Nolan Walker said the team draws its energy from the crowd.

"It should be a good crowd on Saturday, Sunday and our fans mean everything to us and it gives us energy,” forward Nolan Walker said.

Smokehouse BBQ on 39th Street told KSHB 41 News that having the KC Mavericks, KC Comets and the Cable Dahmer Arena overall is great for the city as a whole.

“It's something that we've always needed in this area. I mean, we've always had the mall, that's always been the staple for the last 30 years. But now with the arena being here, it's just brought a whole new sense of energy to the area,” Vice President Josh Ghasemi said.

Puck drop is Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.